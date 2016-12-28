New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the second of the three One Day International (ODIs) between the two countries at Saxton Oval, Nelson, on 29 December (Thursday).

Where to watch live

Match starts at 10pm GMT (Wednesday). Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

New Zealand have taken a 1-0 lead in the series after registering a victory over Bangladesh by 77 runs in the first ODI in Christchurch. Tom Latham was the star player for the Kiwis as the opener's second career century (137) helped the hosts post a total of 341 in 50 overs.

Colin Munro's 87 off 61 balls which included eight fours and four sixes also helped them amass a huge total. Apart from Mosaddek Hossain (5.70), the other bowlers' economy rate was above 6.

The Tigers failed to get a good start in their run chase as they lost four wickets with 81 on board. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put on a good partnership before the wicket-keeping batsman was forced to leave the pitch with an injury.

He will miss the remainder of the series and also the T20 series. Nurul Hasan will be behind the stumps for the second and the third ODI.

Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham picked up three wickets each for New Zealand, while Tim Southee had two to his name as Bangladesh were bowled out for 264.

Prediction

New Zealand to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

New Zealand to win: 1/6

Bangladeshto win: 4

Team News

New Zealand

Possible XI: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.