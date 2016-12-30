New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the third One Day International (ODIs) of the three-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Saxton Oval, Nelson on 31 December, Saturday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 10pm GMT (Friday). Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

The third ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh will have no impact on the outcome of the series as the hosts have already won it, following their victory in the last match. The Black Caps registered a 67-run victory in Nelson to seal the series.

Bangladesh won the toss and Mashrafe Mortaza elected to bowl first. Their decision paid off after New Zealand lost three wickets even before posting 50 runs on the board. Neil Broom's unbeaten knock of 109 runs helped his side post a decent total of 251 runs.

It was Broom's maiden century after making his ODI debut eight years ago. That was the difference between the two sides in the end as New Zealand registered their second victory in the series.

Imrul Kayes' 59 runs was the only standout performance with the bat. The rest collapsed like a deck of cards with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson bagging three wickets and Trent Boult and Tim Southee garnering two each to their names.

Jeetan Patel has been included for the third ODI and he is likely to play against the Asian nation on Saturday. A victory for New Zealand will see them end the year on a high with a 3-0 lead in a three-match series.

Prediction

New Zealand to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

New Zealand to win: 1/5

Bangladeshto win: 7/2

Team News

New Zealand

Possible XI: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Neil Broom, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wk), Jeetan Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Tanbir Hayder, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Subashis Roy, Taskin Ahmed.