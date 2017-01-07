New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the third T20 International (T20I) of the three-match series scheduled between the two nations at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on 8 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

The match starts at 10pm GMT (Saturday). Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

The third T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh will have no impact on the outcome of the series as the hosts have already won it, following their victories in the first two matches. The Black Caps sealed the first match with a win by six wickets and 12 balls to spare.

In the second match at Bay Oval, the same venue as the third match, New Zealand registered a comfortable 47-run victory to clinch the series. It was Colin Munro, who was the star player for the Kiwis.

Munro's 101 runs off 54 balls helped his side post a total of 195 runs. Tom Bruce's unbeaten knock of 59 runs also helped them achieve that total. In reply, Bangladesh were bowled out for 148 runs.

Ish Sodhi picked up three wickets and conceded 36 runs from his four overs. He will be looking to improve his economy rate in the final T20 match of the three-match series. So far, New Zealand have won five matches, which include three wins in One Day Internationals and two wins in T20I.

Mashrafe Mortaza will be looking to avoid a defeat in order to help Bangladesh get a consolation win in their tour of New Zealand. They have not yet tasted a victory and a result in their favour on Sunday could boost their confidence for the two-match Test series.

Prediction

New Zealand to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

New Zealand to win: 1/4

Bangladesh to win: 7/2

Team News

New Zealand

Possible XI: Kane Williamson (c), George Worker, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk) Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.