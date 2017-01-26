A woman has been charged with murder after a newborn baby was found stabbed to death and left in a kitchen bin.

Police were called to an address in Burnley, Lancashire on Monday (16 January) after receiving reports of a sudden death.

The baby, who has been identified only as 'Infant Tunstill', was found dead in the flat in Wellington Court having suffered multiple stab wounds. The child's mother, Rachel Tunstill has been arrested and charged with murder.

A 30-year-old man from Burnley, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge. Police said they were "completely satisfied" he had no involvement in the baby's death.

Detective chief inspector Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: "Following a complex investigation and after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) we have today charged the mother of the newborn baby with murder.

"We are completely satisfied that the man who was arrested was not involved in the baby's death. He has been released without charge and my thoughts are with him at this difficult time. Both he and the baby's wider family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and understanding during what has so far been a difficult and sensitive enquiry and I am sure that co-operation will continue."

A post-mortem examination found the child had suffered a number of injuries, Mail Online reported.

Tunstill will appear at Preston Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on 7 April.