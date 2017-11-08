Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will pursue a loan move for Liverpool striker Danny Ings when the transfer window reopens in January, according to reports.

The Newcastle Chronicle reported that Benitez is keen on adding firepower to his squad and is hoping to bring in at least two forwards during the January transfer window.

The paper claims that Benitez will listen to offers for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has only made two appearances for the Magpies in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle were linked with Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and Monaco's Stevan Jovetic in the summer, but both transfers failed to materialise.

Benitez plans to press on with his move for Ings regardless of owner Mike Ashley's wish to conclude his sale of the club by Christmas.

Ings, 25, has played eight times for Liverpool's Under-23 team since battling back from two serious knee injuries, but is yet to feature for the first team in the Premier League this season. He has more than two years left on his contract with the Anfield club.

Newcastle have only scored 10 goals in their 11 league games so far this season, with Benitez hoping transfer funds will be made available to him in January to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Ashley put Newcastle up for sale last month, with financier Amanda Staveley among the potential suitors.

"To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale," the club said in a statement on 16 October.

"A process will now commence of identifying new ownership for the club that will be capable of delivering the sustained investment in and dedication to the club that is necessary for it to achieve its ambitions."