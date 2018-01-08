Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is hoping to bring in at least three new players during the January transfer window amid continuing uncertainty over the future direction of the club.

The Newcastle Chronicle says Benitez is interested in Chelsea winger Kenedy, Liverpool forward Danny Ings and one of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp or West Ham stopper Joe Hart.

The Magpies manager said last week that he had not received any update from owner Mike Ashley over how much he can spend in the January window, complicating his transfer plans.

Ashley has put Newcastle up for sale and his camp is currently engaged in negotiations to transfer ownership of the club to British businesswoman Amanda Staveley.

Newcastle are in 13th place on the Premier League table, just two points ahead of the relegation zone.

"We are monitoring players but at the moment we don't know how much money is available. All we can do is concentrate on football and the games," Benitez told Sky Sports last week.

"We don't know what the budget is. We know what we need. But can we get that? I don't know.

"It is always helpful if you have information. Hopefully, after the Everton game and a win, we will have good news and everybody will be happy.

"It is important to know because we are working really hard with the scouts. We have a lot of names, but we do not know exactly how much we have.

"I was asking [managing director] Lee Charnley the other day and I am waiting for an answer in a few days."

The Chronicle says Benitez will listen to offers for Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has only made six substitute appearances for the Magpies in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle were linked with Deportivo La Coruna striker Lucas Perez and Monaco's Stevan Jovetic in the summer, but both transfers failed to materialise.