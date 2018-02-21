Newcastle legend David Ginola has welcomed a baby girl with his 28-year-old model girlfriend Maeva Denat.

The 51-year-old Frenchman is delighted to become a father for the third time as the couple welcome their first child in common.

The retired French international football player, who has played for Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton, shared his baby joy on Twitter.

Translated from French, he wrote: "I'm ecstatic, so very happy, just became father of a very beautiful little girl.... Je suis tellement heureux, je suis à nouveau Papa d'une très jolie petite fille."

Fans were quick to offer their congratulatory messages, with one person replying: "Ahhhh congrats Mr Ginola. Ill get that Spurs kit in the post #babyspurs ."

While someone else said: "Check you out! Still foxy!! Congratulations to you and your family!"

A third added: "Well done big man enjoy the feeling ."

Ginola confirmed his romance with Denat, who is 23 years his junior, in June 2016 after suffering a near-fatal heart attack in May and three months after separating from his wife of 25 years, Coraline.

He shares two children with his ex-wife, son Andrea and daughter Carla.

Denat is a model from the south of France. She is already a mother to another young daughter from a past relationship and was first romantically linked to Ginola when spotted in Paris in September 2016.

She is half French and half Vietnamese and is signed to Enjoy Models Agency and posts regular selfies to her 2.8K followers on Instagram.