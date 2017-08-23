Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez wants to make four more signings before the end of the transfer window as he seeks to strengthen his squad in every position.

The Magpies are still without a point after two Premier League games after they followed up their opening day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur with a 1-0 reverse away at Huddersfield Town on Sunday (20 August), which highlighted their shortcomings.

Former Stoke City striker Joselu became Newcastle's sixth signing of the summer last week, but Benitez wants to add another striker, a creative midfielder, a senior goalkeeper as well as a defender to his squad.

According to the Chronicle, the latter is now a priority after Paul Dummett, who suffered a hamstring injury against Spurs, faces a potential three-month spell on the sidelines. Against Huddersfield, Benitez was forced to play centre-back Chancel Mbemba out of position while new signing Florian Lejeune was also out through injury.

Newcastle, who host Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday [23 August], are also looking at Sampdoria's attacking midfielder Dennis Praet and sent scouts to keep an eye on the Belgian during his side's 2-1 over Benevento in the first Serie A game of the season on Sunday.

However, the Magpies, who have spent around £34m (€36.9m, $43.5m) so far this summer, have dismissed rumours of former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll returning to Tyneside.

Benitez, who will ring the changes against Forest, has bemoaned the resources available to him this season amid Newcastle's poor start to the season but is confident there will be more arrivals before the end of the month.

"It will be different when the window shuts because we are expecting players to come," he said. "We are trying to move players in. It will be different, 100%."

However, the Spaniard has admitted the arrivals might be contingent on the club successfully moving a few players on. Tim Krul, Achraaf Lazaar, Massadio Haidara, Grant Hanley, Jack Colback, Henri Saivet and Emmanuel Riviere are among the players being considered for moves away having been told they will not be considered for selection this season.

"We have to wait until 1 September and we know things will be different," Benitez added. "We are working on moving players out and moving players in. We are closer to outgoings than two days ago, but still I am not sure how close.