Newcastle United are plotting a move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo but are only interested in a loan for the 20-year-old. The England youth international appears destined to leave Anfield this summer after being left out of the club's squad for the pre-season double-header in Hong Kong.

The Sun had reported that the Toon were contemplating making a £10m bid for Ojo, who has only played 13 times in the Reds first team. The Chronicle however understand that while Rafael Benitez's interest in Ojo is genuine they are only interested in a loan move for the youngster.

Ojo is highly thought of at Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp has previously spoken of his disappointment with his attitude. The former Milton Keynes Dons man failed to impress on loan at Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers in previous seasons and an injury-hit campaign last term saw him reduced to just two senior outings in the FA Cup.

Interest in Ojo is not understood to mean the end of Newcastle's pursuit of Norwich City's Jacob Murphy who remains a target for Benitez who wants both wingers in his squad for the start of the campaign. A £10m bid for Murphy has been rejected but with the player having travelled on their pre-season tour to Germany the St James' Park club face a battle to bring him to the north east.

Just one new player has arrived at Newcastle since they secured their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Florian Lejeune has signed from Eibar while Christian Astu has made his loan move from Chelsea into a permanent deal. Other deals have been few and far between with moves for Tammy Abraham among others failing.

Benitez's desire to sign two new wideman has been reinforced by the imminent departure of Yoan Gouffran, who is expected to agree a move to Turkish side Goztepe. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow remains part of Newcastle's plans however after Middlesbrough had a £5m offer rejected. The Championship side have been told to increase their offer for the stopper, who was first choice during swathes of last term for the Magpies.