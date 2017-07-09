Newcastle United are targeting deals for three Pep Guardiola outcasts from Manchester City. Fabian Delph, Joe Hart and Jesus Navas are all targets for the newly promoted north east club who have found signing new players this summer difficult since completing their return to the Premier League.

Christian Atsu has completed his permanent move to St James' Park after last term's loan move, while Florian Lejeune has joined from Eibar. Youngster Stefan O'Connor and Josef Yarney have also signed but the summer has otherwise been one of failure for frustrated manager Rafael Benitez.

The Spanish boss has been promised substantial funds to improve his squad by owner Mike Ashley and the Newcastle chief's pledge will be tested as the club pursue three high profile signings before the season starts in five weeks. England international Delph could begin that overhaul but his £12m valuation may be a major stumbling block.

The Daily Mail understand Delph is likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer but still has some contractual issues to sort out with City before his exit is agreed. The 27-year-old still has three years to run on his current deal but having made just 10 Premier League starts during two injury-hit seasons he has been made surplus to requirements.

And according to The Mirror, Newcastle will continue their raid of City outcasts by pursuing winger Jesus Navas. The Spaniard is available on a free after the end of his contract but a deal to re-join Sevilla is also on the table.

The same publication also claims that Joe Hart is a target for Newcastle after West Ham United abandoned attempts to sign him. The 30-year-old spent last year on loan at Torino and will be eager to find a club for next season ahead of the 2018 World Cup. But with Tim Krul, Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman already at the club the Magpies are far from short of options in goal.