Newcastle United have missed their deadline to sign Nicolai Jorgensen from Feyenoord with the striker now set to remain at De Kuip for the rest of the season.

The Premier League side have seen two offers, said to be worth £14m ($19.6m) and £15m respectively, rejected by the Rotterdam club, who have been holding out for £20m for their Denmark international.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Newcastle were told by Feyenoord they would have until Monday evening to come up with an offer that met their valuation, or negotiations would be brought to an end. But despite suggestions that Newcastle owner Mike Ashley was prepared to sanction a bid that would make Jorgensen the club's new record signing, reports in Netherlands insist the club have not returned with a third offer with a deal now off the table.

According to Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord set a final deadline of 6pm on Monday [29 January]. The club have a crucial KNVB Cup quarter-final clash against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening looming large and have been determined to ensure further speculation over Jorgensen's future does not provide an unwanted distraction in their final preparations for that match.

While Newcastle do technically have until 11pm Wednesday to bring players in, Algemeen Dagblad add Jorgensen is aware that any deal had to have been pushed through on Monday, with Feyenoord adamant there will be no last-minute deal.

With the 27-year-old going to the World Cup with Denmark next summer, Feyenoord expect his transfer valuation to increase further and therefore do not feel they have to cash in now.

Newcastle have still only made one addition to their squad during the mid-season window in the form of Brazil youth international Kenedy, who has joined on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Rafa Benitez is desperate for the club to bring in another centre forward with none of his current options managing more than four goals this season. The club did look into a deal to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool but the 28-year-old England international is now reportedly poised to join the Magpies' relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion.