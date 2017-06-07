Newly-promoted Premier League club Newcastle United are edging closer towards completing a loan deal for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The 19-year-old came up through the ranks of the Blues' youth setup before being promoted to the first team in 2016. Following the arrival of Antonio Conte, the teenager was sent to Championship side Bristol City on a season-long loan last summer.

According to ESPN FC, several clubs have made an approach in signing the prolific striker. Bristol City were keen on re-signing Abraham on loan, but it is now believed that Newcastle are leading the race for his signature.

Chelsea wanted assurances from potential suitors that Abraham will get regular playing time if he is allowed to join them on loan.

Abraham was the star player for Bristol, scoring 26 goals across all competitions for Lee Johnson's side. The striker's agent Eliot Van Til revealed in April that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will have to make a decision in the summer as his client targets regular football next season.

"Tammy has made a statement with the season he has had and shown his enormous potential. For certain his target will be playing regularly in Chelsea first team, we will have to see when that comes. This is a question for Antonio Conte, he must decide whether Tammy is ready or not," Van Til told IBTimes UK.

The Sun earlier reported that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was looking to convince the young striker to make a switch to the Emirates. The Frenchman is an admirer of Abraham and believes he could have convinced the player to reject the Blues and join the Gunners.

However, it is believed that the north London club have lost the race, and Newcastle are likely to secure the services Abraham on a long loan move. Rafael Benitez is impressed with the England Under-21 international's display for Bristol last season and the Spaniard believes the striker can be a key part of his plan at St James' Park for the 2017/18 campaign.

A move to Newcastle is likely to take shape, especially after Abraham publicly expressed his desire to play in England's top flight club competition. The report from ESPN also claims that Chelsea are set to tie down Abraham to a new deal before allowing him to leave on another loan spell.