Henri Saivet, Aleksander Mitrovic and Rolando Aarons are in talks to seal moves away from Newcastle United as the club seek to strengthen their squad on the final day of the January transfer window.

Former Bordeaux starlet Saivet has been limited to just four appearances in all competitions for the Magpies this season having failed to truly establish himself on Tyneside after being brought to the club by Steve McClaren in 2016.

According to Sky Sports News, the 27-year-old has now flown into Turkey to complete a loan move to Sivasspor, who have recently added former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Milan forward Robinho to their ranks.

Newcastle are deep in discussions over another loan deal with 22-year-old Aarons wanted by Championship side Hull City. The club's academy graduate is another to have struggled for a consistent first-team role and with Tigers boss Nigel Adkins desperate to add a wide player to his squad before tonight's deadline, first-team opportunities will be far more likely at the KCOM Stadium.

While Newcastle have rejected Brighton's attempts to sign him, the club now appear set to allow Mitrovic to leave. Anderlecht are understood to have agreed a loan deal to take the 23-year-old back to Belgium, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Benitez.

While departures appear to be looming, Newcastle are still desperate to add to their squad, with Chelsea youngster Kenedy the club's only addition this month to date. Benitez had been keen to add more firepower to his side but the club missed a deadline to sign Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen on Monday [29 January], with Daniel Sturridge choosing the club's relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion over a move to St James' Park.

But according to Spanish publication AS, the club could have more luck strengthening their midfield options, claiming Newcastle are at the front of the queue to sign midfielder Marcos Llorente on loan from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old made his Los Blancos debut under Benitez back in 2015 and is keen for more first-team opportunities, sat firmly behind the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Mateo Kovacic and Casemiro in the midfield pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Benitez said he was confident the club will make at least one more addition before Wednesday's deadline.

"Still we have time," the Chronicle report. "I am still confident we can do something but I won't talk much about it. Yes, we are working on names as we have been working for more than a month on.

"We have a list. Still we have some time. We have an important game and I want to concentrate on that."