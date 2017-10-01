Live 16.30 BST - Newcastle vs Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to St James' Park to face a Newcastle side managed by popular former boss Rafael Benitez

Newcastle have won four of their last six home matches against today's opponents, drawing the other two

The Magpies have tasted defeat just twice in their last 15 home league matches

However, Liverpool, unbeaten in 23 contests in the month of October, have won five and lost one of their previous eight away Premier League games

Visitors have conceded 10 goals in three away trips so far this season and are winners of only one of their last six across all competitions

Benitez has not lost any of his previous four matches against Liverpool

There has not been a goalless encounter between these two sides for 33 years and 67 matches, with the last 16 ties producing 52 goals in total

Earlier: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton

Now 15:36 Shelvey does indeed start for Newcastle, with Isaac Hayden dropping to the bench. Chancel Mbemba also makes way for Javier Manquillo. Lejeune is named as a substitute, although there is no place for Mitrovic.

12 min 15:24 Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is now available again for domestic duties after serving his own three-match ban for that high boot on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both said to be making good strides in their respective recoveries from back and thigh injuries, although neither are anywhere near ready to play today. Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan also remains out with a long-term knee problem.

23 min 15:13 Aleksandar Mitrovic is back in contention for Newcastle after serving a three-match suspension for violent conduct handed down following his elbow on Manuel Lanzini during last month's 3-0 win over West Ham. Summer signing Florian Lejeune has now recovered from an ankle injury sustained on his debut against Tottenham, although fellow defenders Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Massadio Haidara (knee) remain sidelined. In his pre-match press conference, Benitez said that former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey would get a chance to impress against his old club after making just two cameo appearances since his red card on the opening weekend. However, it remains to be seen if he will start.