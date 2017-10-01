16.30 BST - Newcastle vs Liverpool
- Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool travel to St James' Park to face a Newcastle side managed by popular former boss Rafael Benitez
- Newcastle have won four of their last six home matches against today's opponents, drawing the other two
- The Magpies have tasted defeat just twice in their last 15 home league matches
- However, Liverpool, unbeaten in 23 contests in the month of October, have won five and lost one of their previous eight away Premier League games
- Visitors have conceded 10 goals in three away trips so far this season and are winners of only one of their last six across all competitions
- Benitez has not lost any of his previous four matches against Liverpool
- There has not been a goalless encounter between these two sides for 33 years and 67 matches, with the last 16 ties producing 52 goals in total
- Earlier: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Shelvey does indeed start for Newcastle, with Isaac Hayden dropping to the bench. Chancel Mbemba also makes way for Javier Manquillo.
Lejeune is named as a substitute, although there is no place for Mitrovic.
Official team news from Tyneside is imminent. Stand by...
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is now available again for domestic duties after serving his own three-match ban for that high boot on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are both said to be making good strides in their respective recoveries from back and thigh injuries, although neither are anywhere near ready to play today. Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan also remains out with a long-term knee problem.
Aleksandar Mitrovic is back in contention for Newcastle after serving a three-match suspension for violent conduct handed down following his elbow on Manuel Lanzini during last month's 3-0 win over West Ham.
Summer signing Florian Lejeune has now recovered from an ankle injury sustained on his debut against Tottenham, although fellow defenders Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Massadio Haidara (knee) remain sidelined.
In his pre-match press conference, Benitez said that former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey would get a chance to impress against his old club after making just two cameo appearances since his red card on the opening weekend. However, it remains to be seen if he will start.
It's the Rafael Benitez derby this afternoon as the Spaniard's current side, ninth-place Newcastle, welcome Liverpool to St James' Park for the latest instalment of a goal-laden Premier League rivalry that had its heyday back in the 1990s.
The newly-promoted hosts' run of three consecutive top-flight wins was ended by Brighton last weekend, although they can take suitable encouragement from a strong home record - both recent and historically against today's opponents - and the fact that Benitez has yet to be bested by Liverpool on the four occasions he has come up against them in his illustrious managerial career to date.
The Reds are two points and two places above the Magpies in seventh, although have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions since thrashing Arsenal in late August. Having successfully avenged their Carabao Cup loss to Leicester last Saturday, they were once again plagued by frustrating profligacy during a 1-1 Champions League draw at Spartak Moscow in midweek.
Leaky Liverpool have won five of their last eight away matches, although the 10 goals they have conceded on the road in 2017-18 marks their worst such record in the Premier League era.
There has not been a goalless draw in this fixture since 1974 and it seems unlikely that run will be broken today. Stay tuned for all the latest team news and confirmed line-ups.
With three games on the schedule for this afternoon, this clash is due to get underway at the slightly later time of 16.30 BST.