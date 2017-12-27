Live 19.45 GMT - Newcastle vs Manchester City Dominant Premier League leaders visit St James' Park for festive contest looking to further extend their huge advantage in the 2017-18 title race

Following Manchester United's last-gasp draw with Burnley on Boxing Day, City can move 15 points clear of their nearest challengers with an 18th successive top-flight victory

Pep Guardiola's free-scoring side have netted at least two goals in each of their last 12 outings and could equal the top-flight record of 11 consecutive away wins

Newcastle's 3-2 win over West Ham on Saturday was their first in 10 league matches

The Magpies, 15th and one point above the relegation zone, have lost their last four home fixtures and are without a league triumph over tonight's opponents since 2005 - losing 16 of 19 meetings

Now 19:37 Per Opta, victory tonight would see City set a new club record of 20 unbeaten league games against a specific opponent. However, it is worth noting that Benitez has yet to taste defeat in eight home league matches against the Citizens as a manager... "First time, it's nice to be here. Famous club, famous stadium" - Pep Guardiola#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/4kfhAfQfyi — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2017

28 min 19:09 Guardiola makes a trio of alterations to the team that vanquished lowly Bournemouth without really getting out of first gear. Danilo starts at left-back with Fabian Delph a surprise absentee, while Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan come in for David Silva and Leroy Sane. The latter is named on the bench alongside promoted youngsters Brahim Diaz and Tosin Adarabioyo. Sergio Aguero again gets the nod over Gabriel Jesus following his brilliant display against the Cherries that featured two goals and a superb assist for Raheem Sterling.

36 min 19:01 Benitez makes five changes to the side that sealed that morale-boosting win at West Ham, with young winger Rolando Aarons handed his first league start of the season as Matt Ritchie drops to the bench along with Christian Atsu, Ciaran Clark and Dwight Gayle. Shelvey also returns to the first XI along with Chancel Mbemba, Jacob Murphy and Paul Dummett, the latter of whom was an unused substitute for each of the last two matches after being sidelined since opening weekend with a persistent hamstring issue. Henri Saivet is omitted from the matchday squad altogether despite atoning for his early error by scoring on Saturday, although Merino features among the substitutes. Mohamed Diame retains his starting place in support of lone striker Joselu.

54 min 18:43 Tonight's contest is likely to come too soon for John Stones, who is now back in training after a hamstring injury. David Silva played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth after missing the win over Tottenham due to personal reasons, but reports today suggest he has since returned to Spain. Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be fit after featuring for most of the weekend's win despite losing nearly half a stone in weight due to illness, although summer signing Benjamin Mendy (knee) and highly-rated teenager Phil Foden (ankle) are still out.

1 hr 18:34 Back to Tyneside now, where Jonjo Shelvey is available again for Newcastle after missing matches against Arsenal and West Ham after picking up his second red card of the season in the final stages of the 1-0 defeat to Everton on 13 December. Midfielders Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden and centre-back Florian Lejeune all faced late fitness tests, although Jesus Gamez (ankle) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (back) remain sidelined. Mitrovic recently confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge in January after making just six substitute appearances in the league so far this season, but insists there is currently no concrete offer on the table. "I persistently waited for the chance of the past months," the hot-headed striker told Serbian website Zurnal. "I'm sorry after all, I loved Newcastle, but it's time for me to look more at myself, to find the best solution for my career. "I tried to be honest with myself and my team-mates at every training and match. The fact that I did not get a chance is simply not up to me. Everyone knows that I was left in the background. "I never felt better, I'm physically in flawless form, I cannot wait to play. The most important thing is to find a club and finally get a chance in the field."

1 hr 18:23 Away from this match for a moment, Liverpool have tonight confirmed an agreement with Southampton for Virgil van Dijk - a player also coveted by City as Guardiola seeks to strengthen his centre-back options - that will see the Dutch international become the most expensive defender in world football. The deal is said to be worth a cool £75m - the joint-second priciest transfer in Premier League history. A Reds statement reads as follows: Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk. The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018. The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool. More on this story at IBTimes UK soon.