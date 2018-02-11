Live 2:15pm GMT: Newcastle United vs Manchester United Newcastle outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.

Manchester United have won nine of their last 13 visits

But Jose Mourinho has never won at St James' Park.

Islam Slimani could make Toon debut after loan move from Leicester City.

Now 13:10 The result which is currently dragging Newcastle into the bottom three is the one which sees Huddersfield lead Bournemouth 2-1 in the midday kick-off. That game is into the second half, but I'll keep you abreast of any developments.

2 min 13:07 Manchester United fans might claim otherwise, but there is little doubt that tonight's game is significantly bigger for Newcastle than today's visitors. Results yesterday and today mean Newcastle could start the game in the bottom three, and after an insipid transfer window in January Rafael Benitez has wafer-thin resources to play with. They have often upset United on their own patch but it would require a superhuman effort to see them get a point or more from this afternoon.

17 min 12:52 Teams on the way from St James' Park, but how might both sides line up this afternoon? Islam Slimani could make his Newcastle debut this afternoon if he recovers from a thigh injury which prevented him playing last weekend. Ciaran Clark is back in contention after a knee problem. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini are all missing for United, despite the former returning to training this week.