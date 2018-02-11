2:15pm GMT: Newcastle United vs Manchester United
- Newcastle outside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.
- Manchester United have won nine of their last 13 visits
- But Jose Mourinho has never won at St James' Park.
- Islam Slimani could make Toon debut after loan move from Leicester City.
The result which is currently dragging Newcastle into the bottom three is the one which sees Huddersfield lead Bournemouth 2-1 in the midday kick-off. That game is into the second half, but I'll keep you abreast of any developments.
Manchester United fans might claim otherwise, but there is little doubt that tonight's game is significantly bigger for Newcastle than today's visitors.
Results yesterday and today mean Newcastle could start the game in the bottom three, and after an insipid transfer window in January Rafael Benitez has wafer-thin resources to play with.
They have often upset United on their own patch but it would require a superhuman effort to see them get a point or more from this afternoon.
St James' Park looking resplendent before kick-off.
Teams on the way from St James' Park, but how might both sides line up this afternoon?
Islam Slimani could make his Newcastle debut this afternoon if he recovers from a thigh injury which prevented him playing last weekend. Ciaran Clark is back in contention after a knee problem.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini are all missing for United, despite the former returning to training this week.
This latest Premier League weekend continues with one of the stand-out fixtures of any season. Newcastle and Manchester United may no longer be battling against each other for the title, but there are matters at both ends of the table at stake.
Results on Saturday saw Newcastle drop closer to the mire, with goal difference now separating them from the bottom three. They won't drop into the relegation zone today - they would need to lose by 14 today for that to happen - but any points today would be a huge boost for Rafael Benitez.
United meanwhile are spiralling towards their domestic campaign descending into irrelevance. They could go nine points ahead of fifth place Chelsea today with a win, which would keep them 13 behind leaders Manchester City. Today's team selection may be with a nod to mid-week when they face Sevilla in the Champions League.
All the team news and build-up ahead of the 2:15pm kick-off on the way.