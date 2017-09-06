A 14-year-old boy who was shot in east London in the middle of the day has died from his injuries.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of Corey Junior Davis after he was shot on Moore Walk, Newham, just after 3pm on 4 September.

Corey was shot along with a 17-year-old male, who has not yet been identified. He remains in hospital in a stable condition with potentially life changing injuries.

Corey, from Forest Gate, died at just after 10pm on 5 September. His family are being supported by liaison officers. A post-mortem examination into the boy's death is due to take place.

No arrests have been made as police investigate the "extreme act of violence" against the pair.

Detective chief inspector Dave Whellams, leading the investigation from the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: "This is a very tragic incident, a teenage boy's life has been taken in an extreme act of violence leaving his family utterly devastated.

"We are pursuing all lines of enquiry to catch the person responsible for Corey's murder and are keen to hear from anyone who believes they might have information to come forward as it could prove vital to our investigation. Our thoughts are with Corey's family at this very difficult time."

Chief superintendent Ade Adelekan previously announced more officers will be on patrol in Newham following the shooting due to "serious concerns that others may retaliate in response."

He added: "We are only too well aware that this incident comes after a number of shootings and firearms discharges that are blighting our communities and seriously injuring our young men.

"Proactive work will continue with our borough teams and specialist units such as Trident Area and Crime Command to investigate and catch the people responsible for these offences.

"Violence has no place on our streets, and we have already made four arrests in connection with recent firearms offences."

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting can contact officers on the dedicated incident room number 020 8345 3775, on 101 or make contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.