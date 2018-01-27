Live Newport County vs Tottenham Hotspur Newport welcome Tottenham to the Newport Stadium as they seek to pull off an alright giant-killing.

Newport beat Leeds United to secure a meeting with Spurs, who coasted past Wimbledon.

Newport stars Joss Labadie, Matty Dolan and Ben White should be available after recovering from hamstring injuries.

Tottenham could be without Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen as well as Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier.

2 min 17:00 Tottenham are used to the comforts of Wembley and the plush dressing rooms of Premier League and Champions League rivals. This may be a rude awakening for some, but at least they can still charge their phones. Two at a time, lads.

8 min 16:53 There will be now new signings in Tottenham's squad this evening - primarily because they haven't made any. They seem to be closing in on now new recruit, though - French outlet RMC Sport claim that Spurs and Lucas Moura have reached an accord on a four-year deal with Spurs after the Brazilian travelled to London for talks.

15 min 16:46 A mix of youth and attacking quality on Tottenham's bench, with Georgiou and Oakley-Boothe afforded places in the squad by Pochettino. The youngsters are joined by Dele Alli, son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen, who has recovered from illness to make the trip. Pochettino will hope the trio are not required today.

21 min 16:40 Still no sign of substitutes from either side, but Pochettino has picked a very strong team this evening. Vertonghen, Dembele, Wanyama and Dier are all included along with a number of peripheral players, but the inclusion of Harry Kane, who captains the side, will strike fear into Newport hearts.

35 min 16:26 Newport and Tottenham have locked horns in the FA Cup before. The two sides met in 1959 and 1960, with Spurs winning on both occasions. Will it be third time lucky for Newport this evening?

44 min 16:18 Former Tottenham player and Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh has offered his thoughts on the impending contest between two of his former sides: "The city itself will come to a standstill. Everyone connected to the club will embrace the occasion. It will be tough but we know if Spurs go there with the right mentality then nine times out of 10 they will win. "I'm split, of course, but I think it's a great opportunity for Spurs to progress and I'd love to see this team and fantastic manager go on to win a trophy."

49 min 16:13 Tottenham maybe battling at the top of the Premier League while Newport fight it out in League Two, but Jan Vertonghen insists he and the rest of his teammates will not take the Welsh outfit lightly. "I think this team has great focus, we know what we want and I'm very proud of that," Vertonghen said. "We've got a very professional team that will approach this game against Newport in a very good way. We just have to approach it in the way we approach Premier League games, which we definitely will."

52 min 16:10 There aren't many people backing Newport to pull of a giant killing this evening, but the club's boss Mike Flynn is determined to upset the odds. "I go into every game, whether it be as a manager or a player, with a lot of confidence," Flynn said. "And if any player thinks that we can not win on Saturday then they will probably be sat next to me on the bench or up in the stand because we have to believe we can cause an upset. "Otherwise we may as well take the money from the tickets and give Tottenham the tie."

57 min 16:04 Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has a number of selection decisions to make before the clash at the Newport Stadium. Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are closing in on returns, but the Argentine doesn't want to take any unnecessary risks. "We need to decide tomorrow on everyone. It's one thing to be fit to integrate again with the team and another to be fit to play. Two different things and of course we are professionals and we need to take care of every player and then take the best decision for the team." Pochettino said. "I don't know [if they could play]. They need to build their fitness, they integrate slowly with the team. But I repeat it's not the same to be integrating and start training with the team and be fit to play. It's a massive step in between."