Clothing retailer Next has recalled a pair of children's sandals after it emerged the linings of the shoes contained a substance that could be directly linked to cancer.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission revealed the linings of Next's Younger Boys Navy Brogue shoes contained benzidine - which could cause cancer with prolonged contact with the skin.

The FTSE 100-listed retailer has since issue a recall for the shoes, which were available in stores in the UK and online in the rest of the world between 19 December 2016 and 26 June 2017.

In June this year, the British company had published a recall notes for the item, admitting it did not meet its "technical specifications" due to a "potential problem with the lining".

"Unfortunately, it's come to light that there's a potential problem with the lining of the above style which contains a quantity of restricted substance which exceeds Next's specification," the company said.

"As the shoes don't meet our strict, technical specifications, we've taken the decision of recalling them, and are requesting that you return them to us for a full refund.

"We're very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused, but we hope you'll understand that customer safety is our highest priority."

Earlier in June, the company had recalled sandals part of its "Younger Girls" after discovering the shoes presented a possible choking hazard, as the sandals' small star-shaped rivets attached to the straps could come loose and be swallowed.

"As the sandals don't meet our strict technical specifications, we've taken the decision of recalling them, and we're requesting that you return them to us for a full refund," the company said at the time.

Next has urged customers to return both models in store or to call 0333 777 8185 to arrange a collection.