Roger Federer will take part in the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada for the first time since 2011.

The Swiss ace most recently won his second Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon after completely dominating the competition as he won in a straight set 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on 16 July.

Having not dropped a single set throughout the tournament, the win was Federer's fifth title of 2017 in what has been a major career resurgence for the 35-year-old.

After a little less than a month's break since, Federer will now kick off his North American hard-court campaign in the Rogers Cup, which will commence on 7 August.

"I'm happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years," Federer stated, as quoted on the Daily Mail.

"This 2017 season has been very exciting and I am really looking forward to being back on the court on the ATP Tour."

Federer has won the tournament twice in 2004 and 2006, and will be returning for the first time in six years as the event takes place during the buildup to the final Grand Slam of the year in the US Open.

A win in Montreal followed by a third Grand Slam win of the year would all but confirm the 19-time Grand Slam winner ending the year as the new world number one.

"We are celebrating today and the celebrations will continue over the next few days especially since Federer will celebrate his birthday with us on August 8," the tournament director Eugene Lapierre added.

Another player who will feature in the Rogers Cup is Maria Sharapova after she was granted a wild card back in May.