Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has refused to take anything for granted ahead of the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals with Atletico Madrid, despite his side holding a 2-1 advantage from the reverse fixture. The Spanish boss suggested that Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets could be available to host Diego Simeone's side but he will be without Neymar due to suspension.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in last week's encounter at the Vicente Calderon put Barcelona a step closer to reaching the Copa del Rey final. However, Luis Enrique said that his players are well aware about their rivals' potential and will not rest on their laurels when Atletico visit the Nou Camp on Tuesday night (7 February).

"I have no special fear but a logical concern for this type of game. We got a good result in the first leg but I don't think anyone in my squad thinks the tie is over," the Barcelona boss said in the press conference ahead of the game. "Indeed, we're going to suffer because of what Atletico need to do. It would be ridiculous to think it's going to be easy. We know Atletico are good enough to make it tough."

"They need to win and score at least twice. We may see an Atletico who take more risks and they are going to cause us problems."

Luis Enrique rested the likes of Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto in the weekend victory over Athletic Club Bilbao ahead of having them fresh for the visit of Atletico Madrid. Yet, Pique's participation in the game came under scrutiny after he was forced off and replaced by Javier Mascherano at half-time.

However, the Barcelona boss suggested that the centre-back will be fit to lead the back-line on Tuesday night after he trained with the rest of his teammates on Monday morning.

"He is much better. The decision to replace him at half-time was good and in principle he will be available. We still have a few more hours to see if he is in the optimum conditions (to start)," the boss said.

Iniesta and Busquets missed the weekend win over Athletic but Luis Enrique was also positive about having both ready to face Atletico.

"Busquets and Iniesta are better every day. It is very good for us," the Barcelona boss said.

This way Rafinha and Neymar are expected to be the only major absentees to face Atletico Madrid. The first one suffered a broken nose against Athletic Club while his compatriot is suspended. Arda Turan has replaced the Brazilian ace in other games earlier in the season but Luis Enrique refused to confirm who will partner Messi and Suarez this time.

"I have different options. Rafinha was an option but we do not know if he will be fit. "Denis has played in the flank previously... I have several options," the boss concluded.