Neymar has warned Real Madrid that PSG are more than capable of beating them as they intend on making history by winning the Champions League for the first time.

The Ligue 1 leaders face a tough task in the round of 16 as they take on reigning champions Madrid, who after becoming the first team to defend their Champions League crown in the modern era, are now looking to win it for the third year in a row.

Meanwhile, the furthest PSG have gone in the Champions League since returning to the competition in 2012 has disappointingly been the quarter-final stage.

The Parisiens were infamously knocked out by Barcelona 6-5 on aggregate in the round of 16 stage last season despite holding a 4-0 lead from the first leg.

Neymar, who played a huge role in Barcelona's comeback in that second leg tie, is now hopeful his new team will be able to topple Madrid and go on to win Europe's elite competition for the first time in the club's history.

"We know it will be a difficult game," Neymar said at PSG's Qatar Winter Tour via FourFourTwo.

"Real Madrid's players have been playing together for many years and aspire to [win] their third consecutive title.

"But I know we can beat them. We want to make history and we will do everything possible to defeat them."

Meanwhile, PSG manager Unai Emery will be in attendance at Madrid's El Clasico tie against Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Saturday (23 December).

Despite being 11 points behind the Catalans with a game in hand, Emery expects Madrid to make the most of their home advantage.

"They are many points behind, but on Saturday if one team is favourite to win then it should be Real Madrid as they are at home," Emery revealed.

"When the most important matches come along, I am convinced they will be good. Real Madrid still have a really good team."