The world's most expensive footballer, Neymar, has rekindled his romance with one-time flame Bruna Marquezine, with the pair indulging in a steamy PDA.

The 25-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star, full name Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, has had an on-off romance with the brunette actress, who is 22 years old and from Rio de Janeiro.

The pair began dating for a few months before splitting in 2014. They got back together last year, but broke up yet again.

It now appears that the pair are well and truly back on, with MailOnline obtaining snaps of the couple kissing while enjoying a yacht party at Fernando de Noronha on 2 January.

Marquezine is seen showing off her lean frame in a skimpy floral print bikini with denim shorts, while Neymar is fully dressed in a black T-shirt and trousers with a baseball cap. The pair are pictured laughing and joking as well as cosying up for a kiss.

The lovebirds were not alone, as they were accompanied by high-profile pals Izabel Goulart and her boyfriend Kevin Trapp, who is Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

The couple's tactile display of affection comes just after Neymar shared a snap of them kissing on Instagram, which has garnered 5.8m likes. He captioned the romantic shot: "when I saw it, I was already in your arms ... love u pretinha ❤️".

Fans of the football star went wild, with one person commenting: "What a beautiful couple you make a beautiful couple together that God bless you two bjs I pray for you".

While someone else said: "House soon with her, you form a beautiful couple...you do not see that they love each other and that they always come back. That is called love."

A third added: "They are crazy over each other!"

Marquezine, who has over 24 million Instagram followers herself, has yet to post a shot of the reconciled couple. She appears delighted in the recent pictures to be back with her on/off boyfriend, who was bought for a staggering €222m (£197m) by PSG last year.