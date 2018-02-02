N'Golo Kante remains hopeful Chelsea's new signings, Emerson Palmieri and Olivier Giroud, can help the Blues "achieve something this season and in the future."

The Brazilian arrived at Stamford Bridge from AS Roma on 30 January. A versatile player, who can play as a left-back, left wing-back or in the attacking position joined the west London club for £17.5m ($24.8m).

Giroud, on the other hand, swapped Arsenal for Chelsea on the deadline day of the January transfer window. The France international's departure came after the Gunners signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee of £57m.

Kante has played alongside Giroud when the two were on international duty with France. The Blues, who won the league last season are currently fourth in the league table with 50 points, trailing league leaders Manchester City by 18 points.

Antonio Conte's side are in contention to win the FA Cup and Champions League this term. Kante remains hopeful the arrival of Emerson, Giroud and Ross Barkley in January can help them win silverware this season and also in the future.

"I know Olivier Giroud from the French national team. We all know what he did at Arsenal. He's a good striker who can score many goals. Emerson I don't know well, but from what I have heard he is a good player," Kante told Chelsea's official website.

"We hope they can bring something to the team and help us achieve something this season and in the future."

Chelsea's remote hope of retaining the title this season suffered a setback following their 3-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on 31 January. Three second half goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and former Blues player Nathan Ake saw Eddie Howe's men walk away with three points.

Conte's side face Watford in the next league clash on 5 February. Kante stressed he was unable to explain why his side suffered a defeat against Bournemouth and wants Chelsea to "do better" when they take on the Hornets.

"We cannot explain it. I think we did a good first half, we had some chances but we didn't score. When you lose 3-0 at home it's hard," the Frenchman stressed.

"Bournemouth are a team who play good football. They surprised us in the second half; they scored three goals. This happens sometimes. We have to react and look forward to the game on Monday, and try to win again.

"We had control of the game at times but we didn't create chances, and this can happen. We have to correct this and try and do better for the next game."