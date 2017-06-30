One Direction's Niall Horan wants the world to know that he didn't try and woo Katy Perry. The Irish heartthrob has responded to her scathing comments about rejecting his advances, saying she had "embarrassed him 'in front of the whole world".

Earlier in June, The One That Got Away songstress claimed that he had tried to get her number during an appearance on Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.

She told the host that she had to dismiss the 23-year-old singer after he attempted to flirt with her saying: "I see him around all the time. He's always trying to like, get my number, to like, maybe flirt with me but I'm like, 'I could babysit you. I'm like your mom'!"

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old hit back at the brunette beauty's claims, saying she must have got her lines crossed.

"I don't know if it's in the accent or the way we put things but I guess that stigma of Irish charm follows you around a bit, which is not a bad thing really," he explained.

"I don't know what (Perry's) talking about, by the way. I texted a mutual friend who works on her team saying, "I heard you guys are going to be down in Australia".'

Hours earlier, he had laughed off her claims during an appearance on The interview exclaiming: "Katy, please stop being mean to me!"

He also hinted that age wasn't a dealbreaker for him adding; "I mean, she is talking like she is about 55 years older than me. She is not that much older than me."

If Perry were to have a change of heart, they could double date with Horan's bandmate Liam Payne, who is also dating an older woman. Payne has been dating former X Factor judge Cheryl since 2015 and the pair welcomed their son Bear on 22 March.