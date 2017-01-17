Mariah Carey is still a "diva" to one person - her ex-husband Nick Cannon – irrespective of the disastrous New Year's Eve performance at Times Square that made her the talk of the town.

Carey's ex-husband sat down with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, and when he was asked about the songstress's lip-sync fail, the rapper had the most surprising reaction.

"You know me, I'm a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that!" the America's Got Talent host said jokingly. "They set her up! That was a distraction!"

The We Belong Together singer made headlines earlier when she awkwardly fumbled through her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Following criticism from fans and viewers, Carey's team shot back saying that her performance failed due to technical glitches.

Speaking about the much-talked about NYE disaster, Cannon told DeGeneres, "Anyone who knows about performing and having inner-ears, things like that can go wrong on live television."

"I screw up on America's Got Talent all the time. So when there's people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she got a little flustered," he suggested. In Cannon's opinion, Carey is still a "diva".

"Being the diva that she is, she said, 'I'm just going to walk around and pose for 7 minutes,' " the father-of-two added. "And like Ryan Seacrest said, she can do no wrong. So she worked through it."

The amicable exes have stood by each other. Soon after the NYE fiasco, the former music couple was seen enjoying a dinner date with their 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

"All is well! Live! Love! Laugh!" Cannon captioned the photo of their family outing.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old rapper too had a rough end to 2016 as he was admitted to the hospital due to complication related to the autoimmune disease lupus. "It was definitely life threatening, but once I got to the hospital, the great doctors at Cedars-Sinai got it all in order," he said.

Cannon is also looking forward to becoming a father again as he announced that he is expecting a baby with girlfriend Brittany Bell.