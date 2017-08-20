Nick Kyrgios takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Cincinnati Open with both players having a shot at a first-ever Masters title.

The mercurial Kyrgios, currently ranked 23 in the world, could win his first title of the year, having notably defeated new world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final in Cincinnati.

Always stepping up whenever he faces tougher competition, having defeated Novak Djokovic twice this year and taking Roger Federer to the limit in Miami, the Australian went on to beat another Spaniard in David Ferrer in the semi-final. He will now fight it out in his first title match of 2017.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov will be looking to end the year on a high after some inconsistent results following an impressive semi-final showing against Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open.

Despite winning the Sofia Open soon after, Dimitrov failed to continue his run, reaching just one semi-final since.

However, the Bulgarian, ranked 11th in the world, has defeated the likes of Feliciano Lopez, Juan Martín del Potro, Yuichi Sugita and John Isner to reach this far, and hopes to bag a third title this year.

How to watch live

The match starts at 9pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on Sky Sports Action while the action can be followed on the Sky Go app.

Live coverage of the match is also available on ESPN 2 and The Tennis Channel in the US, TSN 5 in Canada and Sony ESPN in India.

Online coverage will be available on Tennis TV while live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Betting odds (BetFair)

Nick Kyrgios to win: 8/13

Grigor Dimitrov to win: 27/20

Head-to-head

The duo have faced each other just once, back in 2015, during Indian Wells where Dimitrov emerged victorious with a hard-fought 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win.