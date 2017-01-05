Nicki Minaj's New Year's resolution may have been to fly solo because she is kicking off 2017 a single woman. The Young Money star has confirmed that she is back on the market after ending her two-year romance with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

Following weeks of speculation, the 34-year-old Anaconda hitmaker took to Twitter to set the record straight about her relationship status, telling her 20.7million followers: "To confirm, yes I am single."

The pair, who started dating in early 2015, have been plagued with rumours of trouble in paradise since December 2016. Minaj did little to quash the speculation surrounding her personal life when she posted lyrics from Beyonce's hit Best Thing I Never Had on her Instagram.

Alongside a snap of pair of Chanel sandals, she wrote the telling lyrics: " Thank God I Dodged the bullet, I'm so over u. baby good lookin out."

After a turbulent few weeks, Minaj is finding solace in her music and is choosing to stay positive. She told fans: "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u."

Meanwhile, Meek – whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams – may be taking the split harder than expected. After unfollowing his former love on Instagram, he stunned fans by briefly deleting his entire account. Hours before Minaj confirmed the break up, Meek shared an Instagram Story where he appears singing that he needs love as his bemused friends look on.

In April 2015, the former couple sparked speculation that they were engaged after Minaj uploaded a photo of a diamond ring emotion on Twitter. But the 29-year-old Maybach Music star told Fader magazine that marriage was not on the cards just yet.

"It's definitely real, but ain't really time to get married yet. We're still learning each other, feeling each other out," he said.