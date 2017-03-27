Nicki Minaj will reportedly reshoot scenes for her new music video following the London terror attack.

The Super Bass hitmaker was seen filming visuals for her upcoming single No Frauds on Westminster Bridge on 21 March, just a day before several members of the public were killed by Khalid Masood. Now, it is claimed that Minaj's team feel it is disrespectful to use the scenes filmed on the iconic landmark and are making plans for a reshoot.

A source told The Sun: "When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it. The other London scenes will remain, but it's highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut."

Hours after the attack took place on 22 March, Minaj, 34, expressed her condolences, tweeting: "May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families."

Masood, 52, was named as the attacker who drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing and killing policeman PC Keith Palmer outside the Houses Of Parliament. The attack killed five people, including the the police officer and the perpetrator.

During her day of shooting on Westminster Bridge, the Anaconda rapper was seen wearing a glamorous headdress with a black and silver beaded corset teamed with a sheer dress and black boots by designer Alexander McQueen. No Frauds features Drake and Lil Wayne and is considered to be a diss track aimed at Minaj's rap rival Remy Ma. The Starships rapper is expected to release her fourth studio album later in 2017, featuring No Frauds and the singles Changed It and Regret In Your Tears, which also debuted earlier in March.

Forming her comeback to music, Minaj has joined forces once again with EDM DJ David Guetta on the new single Light My Body Up, following their 2011 collaborations Where Them Girls At and Turn Me On and 2015's Hey Mama. The rapper has also filmed the music video for Light My Body Up and shared photos of herself and Guetta on-set.

Minaj's third album, The Pinkprint, peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart in 2014. The Young Money star recently celebrated a major milestone in her career after landing the most Billboard Hot 100 hits for a female artist with 76, surpassing legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin. Reacting to the impressive feat, Minaj posted on Instagram: "I tell ya... God said he ain't done showing off yet. Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today.... To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support."

Listen to Nicki Minaj's No Frauds: