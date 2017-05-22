Professional American motorcyclist Nicky Hayden has died at the age of 35. A spokesman for the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, northern Italy announced on Monday (22 May) that the 2006 MotoGP world champion had passed away five days after colliding with a car during a cycling accident near Rimini.
It was later confirmed that Hayden, who was treated at a local hospital before being stabilised and transferred to intensive care at Maurizio Bufalini, suffered a "serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage".
Fiance Jackie, brother Tommy and mother Rose all flew out to be by his bedside and an update released on Friday confirmed that his condition remained "extremely critical".
In a statement to confirm his passing, the hospital said: "The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday May 17 in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day."
Social media tributes from across the world of motorsport have quickly flooded in for "The Kentucky Kid", who swapped MotoGP for the Superbike World Championship last year.
Riding for Red Bull Honda, he sat 13th in the standings after last weekend's Motul Italian Round in Imola.
