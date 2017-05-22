Professional American motorcyclist Nicky Hayden has died at the age of 35. A spokesman for the Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, northern Italy announced on Monday (22 May) that the 2006 MotoGP world champion had passed away five days after colliding with a car during a cycling accident near Rimini.

It was later confirmed that Hayden, who was treated at a local hospital before being stabilised and transferred to intensive care at Maurizio Bufalini, suffered a "serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage".

Fiance Jackie, brother Tommy and mother Rose all flew out to be by his bedside and an update released on Friday confirmed that his condition remained "extremely critical".

In a statement to confirm his passing, the hospital said: "The medical team has verified the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, who has been undergoing care since last Wednesday May 17 in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following a very serious polytrauma which occurred the same day."

Social media tributes from across the world of motorsport have quickly flooded in for "The Kentucky Kid", who swapped MotoGP for the Superbike World Championship last year.

Riding for Red Bull Honda, he sat 13th in the standings after last weekend's Motul Italian Round in Imola.

Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 pic.twitter.com/ML35Qm7f1g — Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 22, 2017

Fue un orgullo compartir pista con Nicky Hayden, un ejemplo para todos. DEP An example for everyone, proud of sharing track with you. pic.twitter.com/T1bUrnWqW2 — Tito Rabat (@TitoRabat) May 22, 2017

Devastated by Nicky Hayden's passing. Never met anyone work so hard to make their dream come true. Gifted racer but even better human being — Matthew Birt (@birtymotogp) May 22, 2017

Godspeed Nicky Hayden. RIP. The best, most humble and honourable man I have known in the GP Paddock. Simply gutted that this should happen. — Neil Spalding (@Spalders) May 22, 2017

The condolences of everyone at BT Sport are with the family and friends of Nicky Hayden.#RIPKentuckyKid



1981-2017 pic.twitter.com/VkHlhfwCAp — BT Sport MotoGP (@btsportmotogp) May 22, 2017

We are devastated by the loss of racer and friend @NickyHayden. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones #69 #HondaFamily pic.twitter.com/T6RoaPPW4Z — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) May 22, 2017

Can't believe... The most easy and good guy i ever meet on a padeock in my life! Love u Nicky!â€¦ https://t.co/8h18FjqD0t — Aleix EspargarÃ³ (@AleixEspargaro) May 22, 2017

Hard day for the motorcycles family... R.I.P. NICKY HAYDENðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢

Dia duro para la familia del motociclismo...D.E.P. NICKY HAYDENðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢ — Alvaro Bautista Arce (@19Bautista) May 22, 2017

