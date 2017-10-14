With fans still struggling to wrap their heads around why Nicole Kidman kissed her Big Little Lies co-star on the lips in front of her husband Keith Urban at the 2017 Emmys, the Hollywood actress has addressed the furore surrounding her unusual approach to congratulating a colleague.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell, Matt Lucas and Bryan Cranston on Friday 13 October, the 50-year-old star attempted to explain her reaction after Alexander Skarsgard won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

When a photo of the pair kissing appeared on screen, a red-faced Kidman joked that Norton was being "provocative" before reminding him that "I kissed my husband too!"

At that point, a mischievous Cranston chimed in to point out that it looked as though Urban was "applauding the kiss".

Definitely one to kiss and tell, she retorted: "I did kiss [Urban]. But you've got to understand I did everything with Alex [Skarsgard]!"

She added: "I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband who I love more than anything in the world and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin."

As the audience erupted into laughter at what many perceived as a dig at Skarsgard's kissing skills, Kidman realised that she was digging her own grave. "I mean not a mannequin! I'm done," she said, as she raised her arms in surrender.

Thanks to her surprising display Kidman became a trending topic on one of the biggest nights in showbiz.

"Congratulations, Nicole Kidman! That was some kiss with @KeithUrban!" Ellen DeGeneres joked on Twitter. "Shoutout to Keith Urban for clapping along as his wife kisses one of the hunkiest dudes in Hollywood on the lips," another social media user commented.

Fans may recall that she also stole the show at the 2017 Academy Awards when she adopted an unusual clapping technique, which involved using the palm and not her fingers. She later explained that her actions were born out of a desire to protect an enormous diamond ring she had borrowed.