Nicole Kidman is in early talks to join the cast of the upcoming film Aquaman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Australian actress is being considered for the role of Aquaman's mother in the Warner Bros/DC production.

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Netflix's Baz Luhrmann show The Get Down is also being considered for the role of the film's villain Black Manta.

If confirmed, they will join Jason Momoa who plays the title character, along with Amber Heard who will star as his love interest Mera, and Willem Dafoe who portrays Aquaman's adviser, scientist Dr Vulko. Patrick Wilson will play Orm, a villain who also happens to be the hero's half-brother.

James Wan will helm the project, which is expected to begin production in April in Australia. The film is expected to release on 5 October, 2018.

According to comic books, Aquaman, the underwater-breathing superhero is the king of Atlantis. His mother Atlanna, a member of the royal family, falls in love with a lighthouse keeper Tom Curry and later gives birth to Arthur Curry aka Aquaman.

This is not Kidman's first DC venture. In 1995 she played Bruce Wayne's love interest, Dr Chase Meridian in Batman Forever opposite Val Kilmer. The Hours star was most recently nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Lion — a film about an Indian man (played by Dev Patel) adopted by an Australian couple, who tries to find his biological family with the help of Google Maps.