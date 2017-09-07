The former leader of Ukip, Nigel Farage, "accepted without hesitation" an invitation to speak at a rally held by Germany's far-right party in Berlin.

He will speak at the Spandau Citadel in the German capital on Friday (8 September) to tell members of Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) about developments in the European Union and Brexit.

AfD MEP Beatriz von Storch, who once said that European border guards should use firearms to deter illegal immigrants, said on Facebook that the South East England MEP would speak about "how to make the impossible possible".

Von Storch is a granddaughter of Hitler's finance minister, Lutz von Krosigk, and is a member of Farage's group in the European parliament. S

She said that Farage was impressed with AfD's campaign as the party looks like it has enough support to enter Germany's parliament for the first time on 24 September in federal elections.

AfD wants a referendum on leaving the eurozone and on EU membership if the EU does not return to being "a federation of sovereign states".

Founded in 2013, the anti-immigration and anti-Islam AfD could be the first far-right party in the Bundestag since the end of the Second World War. Polling at around 11%, AfD are also on course to become the third-largest party in German politics.