Nigel Farage has renewed his bitter feud with Ukip's sole MP, branding Douglas Carswell a "posh boy" and accusing the former Conservative of attempting to "sabotage" his Brexit efforts at a press conference in central London on Tuesday (28 February).

"I think to deliberately sabotage what we did at the EU summit back in 2015 when David Cameron had a terrible night the night before, I was the only British Eurosceptic in the room with a big chance to say look 'if this the best we can do, then Brexit must be the option'," Farage declared.

The comments, at a Fishing for Leave event, came just hours after news broke that the former Ukip leader had called on his successor Paul Nuttall to axe Carswell from the right-wing party. Farage reportedly made the move after Carswell opposed a knighthood for the Eurosceptic firebrand.

"Quite why Douglas Carswell joined a party when he disagrees with all of their main policies and all of their key personnel, I don't know," Farage added.

"But I do think that if the party was freed of him Paul would be able to lead the party unencumbered."

The MEP also claimed a "lot of people" have been calling for Carswell, who defected from the Tories to Ukip in 2014, to have the party's whip withdrawn. Privately educated Farage went onto attack Carswell as a "posh boy" who did not want to talk about immigration.

The party has asked Carswell to meet with Ukip chairman Paul Oakden to discuss the feud. Leave.EU co-founder and Ukip donor Arron Banks has urged Nuttall to sack Oakden and install him as chairman to "professionalise" the party, in the wake of the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election defeat.

Banks has also promised to stand against Carswell in Clacton at the next general election, even if the MP is still a Ukip member. Carswell had not responded to request for comment. However, the 45-year-old posted a picture of a "beautiful spring day in Whitehall" on his Twitter feed.