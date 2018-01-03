A Nigerian kidnap kingpin recently captured by authorities has revealed how he used to kill his captives if their family members failed to pay ransom. Ibrahim Umar, 25, has also disclosed that he used to drink the victims' blood raw after slaughtering them.

The Nigerian police paraded Umar along with several others, all of whom were described as "vicious" kidnappers, on Tuesday, 2 January, in capital Abuja. While talking to reporters, Umar admitted he had killed more than 10 kidnapped victims in the past two years.

Umar, who has two wives and two children, revealed that he also killed Nigerian security personnel in order to acquire their arms and uniforms. He said his gang managed to amass huge amounts through the atrocities.

"The gang leader Ibrahim Umar aka Oro confessed to having killed personally more than ten people including those that he killed and still collected ransom money from their families," police spokesman Jimoh Moshood told reporters.

"He also confessed to sucking the blood of most of the victims after killing them. He was identified by some of the victims rescued from their captivity by the police in the forest during a gun battle," he added.

Umar's clan is among several others which are engaged in kidnap-for-ransom across Nigeria. The police say the group killed captives even if ransom was paid.

Umar's gang "is the most vicious and notorious syndicate of the kidnap-for-ransom gang arrested by the police in recent times. The gang was defeated and its members captured after an intense gun battle that lasted more than five hours between the F- SARS Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Absolute Sanity," said Moshood.

Security forces also seized arms, ammunition and police uniforms from the arrested extremists. Formal charges will be framed against the suspects and they will be produced before a court in the coming days, added the police spokesman.