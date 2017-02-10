Tom Hiddleston would reportedly "never turn down another chance" to date his former girlfriend Taylor Swift and also "try much harder" to keep their relationship going if he and the songstress became a thing in the future.

"Tom enjoyed his relationship with Taylor," a source told HollywoodLife and added, "Good relationships take time to remain good, and he feels that if he had another chance, he would try much harder."

According to the source, Hiddleston believes dating Swift for a second time "isn't out of the realm of possibility in his mind".

The Night Manager star "really spoke the truth in his recent interview", in which he praised Swift and denied that their romance was a publicity stunt, the source added.

"Taylor is an amazing woman," Hiddleston gushed about his former girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine. "She's generous and kind and lovely."

He also said his "I love T.S" T-shirt was a joke but his romance was the real deal.

"The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this," Hiddleston said. "And we all laughed about it. It was a joke," he added.

He had no regrets about his romance with Swift, Hiddleston said, because "you have to fight for love" and "you have to be true to yourself".

Hiddleston and Swift dated for three months before they parted ways in September 2016.