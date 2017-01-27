Damon and Elena's eternal love story will not remain incomplete as the sleeping beauty may wake up soon. Fans were elated after Nina Dobrev confirmed her return to The Vampire Diaries season 8 finale episodes.

The actress, who is basking on the success of her film xXx: Returns of the Xander Cage, has shared an image of the TVD script. Her confirmation comes soon after show creator Julie Plec shared an image of the first scene of the last episode titled 'I Was Feeling Epic'.

Fans are curious to know how Elena will wake up from her deep slumber as her waking up means Bonnie's death. Damon was in a life or death dilemma when he was given a choice in season 7 between love and friendship. On numerous occasions, the Bennett witch has saved his and Elena's life. The Salvatore vampire chose his friend Bonnie over his ladylove to show his gratitude.

The guilt of losing Elena has nearly destroyed Damon. However, with Dobrev's latest hint, fans are expecting the elder Salvatore brother to become his romantic best. Speculations are rife that Damon may play a key role in reviving Dobrev's character.

Plec teased her followers with an image of a bedroom with the entire crew with the caption which reads: "Last scene in Damon's bedroom." Delena fans speculate that the finale might feature intimate moments between the lovers after Elena gets back her life.

Ian Somerhalder has previously teased that Elena 'plays a great deal into Damon's morality.'

The episode 10 of TVD is titled as Nostalgia's A Bitch and the synopsis reads: Sybil enacts revenge on Damon by putting him in a catatonic state. Caroline (Candice King) and Bonnie (Kat Graham) enter Damon's mind and run into familiar faces from the past, only to discover Stefan (Paul Wesley) is the key to Damon's fate. It's a race against time for the bell as both Sybil and her sister Seline (Kristen Gutoskie) jockey for its control.

