Nina Dobrev has always maintained silence about her return on the Vampire Diaries season 8 as the series nears its finale episodes. When asked whether she would appear on the CW show, the actress pointed out that she never told her secrets to anyone and will not start doing so. What fans noticed was that she did not deny or dodged the question.

"I haven't ever told secrets in the past and I'm definitely not going to start now. Sorry guys, I'm not allowed to talk about that," Dobrev said during an interview with the Huffington Post. But it seems like fans are convinced they would get to the actress reprise her role.

Not just Dobrev, show-creator Julie Plec and CW president Mark Pedowitz – who has previously confirmed talks with the xXx: Return Of Xander Cage actress – have refused to confirm or deny the rumours.

"The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale," Pedowitz said last week. The supernatural series by CW suffered a major setback in terms of viewership ratings after Elena (Dobrev's character) was put sleep through a magic spell cast by Kai in season 6 finale.

Damon was forced to choose between Elena or continue with Bonnie as Kia had linked the former's survival to Bonnie's life.

The premise of Elena's return is still a mystery, but her name keeps popping on the show. In the midseason premiere episode (which aired on 13 January) her name was mentioned as Sybil forced Caroline to find an old bell that she wanted to use for some mysterious purpose. It was later discovered that Elena's parents discovered the bell in 2009 and somehow it was stored in Caroline's garage.

The plot of the show needs more sheen and the return of Elena and her reunion with Damon could bring viewers back to the show.

Meanwhile, Plec hinted that the cast and crew is all set to commence filming for the series finale. "Today we had our final concept meeting [the 1st meeting during prep] for #tvd. Had everyone say how long they've been w show and where they started," she tweeted.

Vampire Diaries season 8 airs on Friday nights on The CW Network.