Nintendo has announced it is to air the first part of a three-part documentary series this week which will look into the making of Nintendo Switch and Wii U instant classic The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

On Twitter Nintendo of America announced that part one will air tomorrow (14 March) at 1pm GMT, 6am PT, 9am ET. It's not clear when parts two and three will air following that.

The short trailer for the documentary series (embedded below) showed The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma poring over a map of the game's setting, Hyrule, with director Hidemaro Fujibayashi and others.

We also see glimpses of interviews with the game's creators, some concept art and a look at Breath of the Wild's orchestral score being recorded.

In IBTimes UK's review, we wrote about the game: "In reinvigorating the Zelda series, Nintendo has rediscovered what gave it life all those years ago, capturing a spirit of adventure that flows through Breath of the Wild like the breeze on Hyrule's fields.

"Link and Princess Zelda's battle to save Hyrule has rarely felt like such a personal journey, thanks to a masterful game defined by its peerless, charming and truly beautiful setting. A masterpiece."

Five years in the making, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched on Friday 3 March alongside Nintendo's new console, the Switch. Its release was met with glowing reviews across the board.

Breath of the Wild had a successful launch as well. In Europe it enjoyed the best first week sales of any Nintendo console launch title ever, while in North America it was the most successful standalone launch title, only falling short of Wii pack-in game Wii Sports.

