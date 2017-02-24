Nintendo has announced that first party puzzle game Snipperclips will be a Nintendo Switch launch title, bringing the EU total of release day games up to twelve, including fellow first party games The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and 1-2 Switch.

Snipperclips is a puzzle game with a particular focus on cooperative play, and was announced in January at Nintendo's lavish Switch press conference. The game was demoed for the first time that same day and proved popular with those who played it.

News that Snipperclips is to join the Switch launch lineup was announced in a Nintendo press release sent out this morning (24 February).

The game will cost £17.99 / €19.99.

The email also confirmed a free demo will be made available through the eShop on 3 March, and that a special edition of the game with a pair of Joy-Con controllers will also go on sale on 10 March.

Snipperclips is about players positioning these two characters over each other to clip them into certain shapes, allowing them to complete puzzles. For example, players may need to create a ramp shape to push another object up.

The game will include three modes. 'World' which is for 1-2 players and is cooperative, 'Party' which is for 2-4 co-op players and 'Bonus Game' designed for 2-4 players competing against each other.

Nintendo developed the game in partnership with British indie developer SFB Games, who came up with the idea in an unreleased game called FriendShapes.

The current Nintendo Switch launch line-up looks as follows...

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

1-2-Switch (Nintendo)

Snipperclips (Nintendo)

Just Dance 2017 (Ubisoft)

Skylanders Imaginators (Activision)

Super Bomberman R (Konami)

I Am Setsuna (Square Enix)

Fast RMX (Shin'en)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games)

World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation - potentially US only)

Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation - potentially US only)

Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation - potentially US only)

