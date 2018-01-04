Nintendo has announced that in its first ten months on sale, its new Nintendo Switch console has become the fastest-selling video game system of all time in the United States. It tops the record previously held by Wii.

The 4.8 million units sold since the dual home and handheld device's release in March 2017 eclipses the Wii's total of 4 million within the same timeframe in late 2006 and 2007.

Nintendo made the announcement in a statement and on Twitter.

"Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favourite games at home or on the go," said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America's president and COO.

"Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond."

Key to the Switch's early success has been the core concept that drove its design and a first-year lineup of exclusive games that ranks among the greatest any console before it has enjoyed.

Our game of the year for 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, launched alongside the device in March, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms, Splatoon 2, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Super Mario Odyssey in October.

More than 60% of US Switch owners own Odyssey according to Nintendo, with over 55% owning Breath of the Wild and 50% with Mario Kart. These are astonishing attach rates for a fledgling console.

Smaller scale, smaller budget indie games have also aided Switch's success. It's capabilities as a handheld make it perfect for these shorter experiences, and so many developers have or have announced plans to port popular titles to Switch.

Support from third-party publishers has been trepidatious but promising. Ubisoft and Sega have shown their usual faith in Nintendo, while a surprising amount of support has arrived from 2K Games and Bethesda in particular, with the release of Skyrim and Doom.

Nintendo has yet to lay out its plans for 2018. There are new Kirby, Yoshi and Fire Emblem titles expected to be released, and the slim possibility of the new Pokémon and Metroid titles announced at E3 last year, but Nintendo has yet to firmly outline what it has in store.

Rumours have suggested that the company will hold a Nintendo Direct event late in January to detail its plans and announce new titles.