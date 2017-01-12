On Friday morning (13 January 2017) Nintendo is set to detail its launch plans for its upcoming home and handheld console Switch. A concrete release date and hardware pricing are expected, as are a bunch of new game announcements as Nintendo prepares for arguably its biggest console launch ever.

If you are tuning in from the UK (as we will be), then prepare your slippers and caffeinated beverage of choice, because it starts at 4am GMT. That's 6am CEST, 11pm EDT and 8pm PDT.

The event will be streamed online through the Nintendo Twitch account (embedded below), the Nintendo YouTube channel and via Nintendo's official website. The presenters are expected to be speaking in Japanese throughout the stream, but an English voice over will be accompany however you wish to view it.

Recent leaks have suggested that the Switch will arrive alongside a brand new Super Mario platformer and the long-awaited Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (although there is some confusion over whether the latter will launch in Europe later than the US and Japan).

Other possible announcements include ports of Wii U favourites Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros and Splatoon, a Rabbids and Mario crossover game and potentially the re-emergence of Ubisoft's Beyond Good and Evil 2.

We could also catch a glimpse of the rumoured Pokémon Sun and Moon follow-up Pokémon Stars – but with Mario and Zelda headlining, we can't see developer Game Freak's pocket monsters arriving until later in 2017 at the earliest.

IBTimes UK will be covering the event live before going hands-on with the Nintendo Switch later that morning, after which we will bring you our early thoughts on the console, its games and anything else Nintendo has up its sleeves in the coming days.