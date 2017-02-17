A NeoGaf user claims to have received their Nintendo Switch two weeks early via an unnamed retailer and has posted photos and a video of the hybrid console in action to prove it. Going by the name hiphoptherobot, the user said it was not clear why the store decided to ship it early and maybe he just got "lucky".

"It isn't like I grabbed it off the back of a truck or anything," the user wrote. "I just happened to get luck because unnamed store decided to ship early for whatever reason." He noted that since he does not currently have any Switch games to play right now, he can only flip through the menus for now.

Hiphoptherobot said he considered selling the console to pay for the cost of some home repairs, but was afraid of getting himself and the store that accidentally shipped the device early in trouble with Nintendo.

Users on the forum soon posted a barrage of questions inquiring about the Japanese gaming giant's upcoming system and asked Hiphoptherobot to post more photos and a video as proof.

The nearly 3-minute long video on Vidme apparently shows the initial setup process for the Switch, its main menu and settings. It also seems to show the person using its removable Joy-Con controls and connecting to Wi-Fi.

It also shows the process to set up a new user on the system including creating a name and selecting an icon from a set of well-known Nintendo characters and items ranging from Bowser to Link's Hylian Shield and Master Sword. Other icons shown in earlier official footage of the Switch such as the News icon, the Albums page for captured screenshots and the Nintendo eShop among others are also seen in the footage.

The leaked footage also reveals that the system has 25.9GB of free space out of the box. Nintendo had previously said that the system will have 32GB of internal storage and will be able to support up to 2TB Micro SDXC cards.

At the time of publishing, the video still seems to be online with mirrors of it rapidly spreading on the internet.

Nintendo Switch is set to officially hit shelves on 3 March.