Alvaro Morata has rubbished Mauricio Pochettino's claims that Harry Kane was his reason for not joining Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid in the past, stating that there was "no chance to come to" Spurs.

The 25-year-old was a target for the north London side while he was at the Spanish capital club. He revealed tha the held talks with the former Southampton manager over a proposed switch to the England capital but, snubbed their advances to continue with the Champions League winners.

Pochettinho revealed in August that the striker's decision to not make a switch to Spurs was to avoid a competition with Kane. "Morata talked about myself in the media. He said: 'Mauricio called me'. That was from the beginning, two years ago or more," the Tottenham manager had said.

"He [Morata] said to me: 'Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?' You know, if you go to try to sign a striker, they will say: 'Eh gaffer, you want me for what? To be on the bench?"

However, the Spaniard, who hailed Kane as one of the best strikers in the world, has dismissed Pochettinho's remarks. He also went on to confirm that Pochettino wanted to play him alongside the England international to lead his side's attack.

"No, it's not true. I spoke with him and he said he wanted both [of us] to play together, but there was no chance to come to Tottenham," Morata told Sky Sports recently.

"For sure I would like to play with Kane, he's a big player, one of the best strikers in the world, but in this moment when I spoke with him (Pochettino) there was no chance to leave Real Madrid."

Morata left Real and made a switch to the Premier League in the summer, joining Chelsea. He has scored 10 goals and has four assists to his name in 17 league appearances for the Blues this season.

Six out of those 10 goals have come with his head. The frontman still believes there is still more room for him to improve his game as he claims that he is still far away from being a finished product.

"It's a good thing in England, and important for a striker to be good in the air. But I think I can do better with the head and the feet," the Blues striker explained.

"In Spain or Italy the game is not like this, but here there are many crosses and it's better for this. But I can score more goals. I had many chances in the Premier League and Champions League and I need to improve. It's my first year here but I think I can do better and I need to do that.

"Always I can improve something. I'm not perfect, if there's one thing that I can improve then I try to look for that and work every day to do so."