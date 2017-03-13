Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is being lined up for a return at the Merseyside derby against Everton on 1 April after being ruled out for a further two weeks duo to a foot injury. The 26-year-old has missed the club's last three games and will sit out the Premier League visit to Manchester City this coming weekend.

Henderson has also been ruled out of England's friendly against Germany and World Cup qualifier with Lithuania due to the issue, which saw him sidelined for the win over Burnley on Sunday (12 March). The ex-Sunderland midfielder also missed the loss at champions Leicester City and victory over Arsenal.

Roberto Firmino has joined Henderson on the sidelines with an undisclosed muscle problem picked up in the 3-1 win over Arsenal. The Brazilian was also absent for the visit of Burnley but could train this week ahead of Liverpool's clash with Champions League qualification rivals City.

"No chance," Liverpool boss Klopp said of Henderson's chances of being available for England. "These two weeks – that's what we hope – can bring him back but there's no game possible in this time. That's how it is. He cannot train and, for sure, not play against City. Then I think it makes sense that he is doing the rehab, and hopefully he can run in the week or in the second week of the international break. Then we have to see.

"We don't know exactly [what's wrong with Firmino] because it was after the game against Arsenal. He was in a good mood and then he changed my mood immediately because [he said] 'I feel a little bit here' and Roberto doesn't usually moan a lot. He's not ready today. We hope he should be OK, be part of training for Man City. But for today there was not enough time."

Both injuries sees Liverpool's treatment list swell to six. Danny Ings, Adam Bogdan and Ovie Ejara are long-term absentees, while Dejan Lovren is also out with a back problem suffered in training. Marko Grujic is available again however, after playing for the Reds' Under-23 side last week.