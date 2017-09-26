Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claims his former club will not win the league unless they tighten up their defence.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his side concede 11 goals in the first six league matches. The Merseyside club have the third worst defensive record in the league and share the worst defensive record in the top 15 teams in the Premier League. They share the record with local rivals Everton.

The Reds have kept two clean sheets this season and their poor defensive record has been on for the last few years. Liverpool have conceded 1.27 goals per game on average in the last five seasons.

Only Manchester United have won the league on three occasions when they conceded more than one goal per game. The former Liverpool defender stressed that Klopp's side will not stand any chance of winning the title if they fail to solve the crisis at back four.

"If Liverpool continue to concede this amount of goals, they've got no chance of doing what Jurgen Klopp has been brought in to do and what the supporters want and what the club wants and end 27 years without a title," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"1.27 goals per game is almost 50 goals per season. In 25 years of Premier League history there are only three teams who have conceded in the 40s. They were each Manchester United. They won the league these three years very early, though.

"In one of them they conceded five at West Brom in the last game of the season, in 2012/13. In 1999/2000 they had about three different keepers, it was a bit of a mess at the back. And in 1996/97, that was when they had that mad Newcastle and Southampton games, when they conceded 11 goals in a week.

"You will not win a title or go close to winning a title if you have numbers like [Liverpool]. That's the big problem with Liverpool winning that way."

Liverpool have failed to keep a clean sheet in September and will play their last fixture of the month against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League. The Reds have travelled to Russia for the first away fixture in Europe's elite competition on 26 September.