Despite reported interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, there has been no contact made for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, according to his agent.

Alisson joined the Serie A side from Internacional in the summer of 2016 as an understudy to Wojciech Szczesny, making 15 appearances in all competitions in his debut year.

Following Szczesny's departure last summer, however, the Brazilian has gone on to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper not only for Roma but for Brazil with some impressive performances that have caught the eyes of Europe's top clubs.

According to a Gazzetta Dello Sport report earlier this month, Liverpool were reported to be interested in the €50m-rated stopper (£43.8m).

The Reds have had their problems between the sticks with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius constantly rotating with each other since the start of last season, with neither of them consolidating their place in the starting eleven.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain were also said to be interested in Alisson, although they would have to offload players before another potential big-money signing.

But Alisson's agent Ze Maria Neis claims his client is only focused on playing well for Roma, adding that no club has been in contact with him yet.

''The match against Inter was great. Alisson played fantastically well," Neis said, as per CalcioMercato, following Roma's 1-1 draw with Inter on Sunday (21 January).

"Joining a top club? It's too early to say. When a player stands out on the pitch thanks to great performances, there is always a lot of talk.

"Personally speaking, no club has been in contact yet and he is 100% focused on doing well with Roma. He is happy to be in Rome, and the club is happy with him.''

Allison himself, claimed earlier this month that he is happy in Rome but revealed that he would leave his future "in the hands of God" with regard to a summer move.

"I am happy in Rome," Alisson told Sky Sport Italia. "It's always a pleasure to feel that lots of people are monitoring you but my head is focused on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God.

"In June, maybe we will speak about it again but for now I am concentrated on Roma."