Gary Neville says Manchester United can have no excuses if they fail to win the Premier League title this season.

New signings Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic impressed as United brushed aside West Ham 4-0 at Old Trafford on 13 August to make a confident start to the new season.

Neville said Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho now has all the ingredients necessary to mount a successful title challenge and can have no complaints if he fails to bring the Premier League trophy back to Old Trafford.

United's last title win came in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge of the club in 2013.

"You can't just drop your expectation because they haven't won it for a couple of years. They have to win the league. Jose Mourinho has to win the league here," Neville told Sky Sports.

"The money that's been spent, his own personal expectations and what he's always delivered has been titles, so I would say United have to approach this season to win the league.

"I don't think it's good enough to say 'they're going to get back into fourth'. That isn't an ambition when you've spent the money that's been spent and amassed the players that Mourinho has now amassed."

Neville went on to described United's sixth-place finish last season as a "massive under-performance" and one that cannot be repeated.

The Red Devils have since spent nearly £150m ($194m) to improve the squad, with Matic, Lukaku and Victor Lindelof brought in.

"I have never seen this league won without power and pace and a really strong spine, and it looks like United have got that," Neville said.

"They look like they are going to mount a challenge. It's day one, but they look like they have the attributes to mount a challenge for the title because they seem like they have everything."

United's next league assignment sees them taking on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on 19 August.