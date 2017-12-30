The extravagant firework display at the Burj Khalifa has almost become synonymous with New Year celebrations in the city. This year, however, the show has been cancelled due to "security reasons."

Emaar Properties, the developer of the iconic building, said the firework display on New Year's Eve has been replaced with a laser and sound show titled Light Up 2018. On its official website, the real estate company claims that it is trying to attempt a world record through its innovative spectacle.

The dazzling event can be watched live online by visiting www.mydubainewyear.com. Fans can also follow the event live on Twitter by live.twitter.com/MyDubaiNewYear and on @MyDowntownDubai.

"Light Up 2018' Downtown Dubai promises a dazzling experience that integrates music, visuals and the performance of The Dubai Fountain in a brilliantly choreographed show," the company claims in its official statement.

While the cancellation has upset people who were looking forward to watching the fireworks, the company claims its light show will be much more magical. "More than 300 experts, including over 100 rope access professionals have been working for months to make the event successful," the company said.

As part of the preparation, several milestones have been reached by Emaar, including the installation of the highest searchlight, with the entire length of network and signal cabling that traverses Downtown Dubai expected to reach 21km.

Over 80 musicians from the UAE have come together for the musical composition that was recorded in studios in Dubai and Cairo. The show is set to begin at 5pm Dubai time on 31 December and will continue until 1am on 1 January 2018.

