Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has "no idea" whether his side have made strides in their attempts to sign Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic despite reports that the Croatia international is hopeful of taking a step closer to a move on Tuesday [18 July]. The Serie A club are due to fly to China for their four-game pre-season tour but the 28-year-old is optimistic he could be omitted and allowed to travel to the United States to complete his move away from the San Siro.

The Daily Telegraph understand an initial £39.5m has been agreed between the two clubs, with the fee potentially rising to £44m based on add-ons. Perisic left Inter's pre-season training camp last week due to a tooth abscess and that could be his last contact with the club should he be permitted to go to the USA to undergo a medical.

Mourinho wants at least two further signings this summer having already brought Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to United this summer. The Portuguese boss was questioned regarding the progress in bringing Persic to Old Trafford but speaking after the 2-1 friendly win over Real Salt Lake City he said, according to the Manchester Evening News: "No idea, my friend"

The ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea manager said over the weekend regarding United's remaining transfer business: "We don't have our door closed, we are not happy with just Lukaku and Lindelof, we need more. We wanted four, so I would say 50% of the job done. But I don't want to say that because everything it's so difficult, I would not like to be in Ed Woodward's position negotiating because everything is really difficult."

Reports that United and Inter have settled on a fee have reached fever pitch after Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti confirmed that all the details regarding the deal have been made public. The club are lining up Keita Balde as a replacement for Perisic , who played a role in 23 goals last season in 42 appearances, and Spalletti said, according to Goal.com: "Perisic? You [journalists] know everything, it's all out in the open."

The fourth arrival at United this summer is expected to be a defensive midfielder. Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to play hardball over Eric Dier, meaning Chelsea's Nemanja Matic is a target for Mourinho. The Serbian has been omitted from the club's squad for the pre-season tour of Asia and is understood to have played his last game for the Blues.